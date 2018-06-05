This new doc shows how renewable energy recharges communities

Chris Bruce grew up in Michigan, and his first major job was in the automotive industry. He did prototyping work for around 14 years. “It was the biggest thing going on in Michigan,” he said. “It’s pretty much all there was.”

Until, during the Great Recession of 2008, it began to decline, and half the jobs in the industry disappeared. Bruce’s was one of them. “After I lost my job, I had about three days of sulking, and then I got up and decided to listen to some of my coworkers’ advice to look into wind turbines,” he said in Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom, a new film (to be widely released this summer) from the Sierra Club about the energy revolution in America. He now works as a turbine engineer, and the wind industry is helping the state climb out of its deep recession.

Bruce’s circumstances are not unusual: In the U.S., jobs in sectors that have traditionally boosted the economy are disappearing. Coal is environmentally damaging and expensive to mine. Car companies are looking at an eventual slow-down in sales. Across both sectors and many more, automation is putting people out of work.

Renewable energy is poised to step up where these older sectors are falling behind. Wind and solar employ over 800,000 people across the country, and are some of the fastest-growing industries. As these resources scale, they’re becoming economically viable–solar is around 50% cheaper than coal–and wide-scale adoption of wind and solar could help curb America’s carbon emissions. And they’re adaptable across a range of communities: Reinventing Power traces the establishment of the country’s first offshore wind farm near the tiny Rhode Island community of Block Island and delves into community solar programs in Austin and wind power on Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana and a farm in North Carolina, The film also follows the retraining of former coal miners and auto workers for jobs in renewables throughout the U.S.

“A lot of the arguments you hear about clean energy are moral–like it’s the right thing to do,” says Brennon Edwards, CEO of Transit Pictures, which produced the film. “We wanted to go for something different, and show how renewable energy is revitalizing communities and revitalizing industries,” he adds. “There’s basically no political or celebrity attachment to it–these are just real Americans who are having this change affect their lives, and it’s happening all over the country.”

To find the array of stories to tell through the film, Edwards worked with the Sierra Club to reach out through its dozens of local chapters to find people whose lives were impacted by renewable energy. It wasn’t difficult: There were many stories that were similar because this is a widespread phenomenon, Edwards says: It was just a matter of selecting those stories that were particularly emblematic of the trend.

One overarching theme is that of farmers or landowners who are hosting renewable infrastructure on their properties. Horace Pritchard, a 68-year-old farmer who’s lived around Elizabeth City, North Carolina his whole life, was approached by Avangrid Renewables (which partnered with Amazon on the initiative) about establishing a wind farm on his property around 10 years ago. Some of his neighbors had concerns about noise and aesthetics, but for Pritchard, the collection of turbines has created negligible disruption on his land–he farms basically up to the edge of the turbines–and Avangrid Renewables‘s lease has granted him a steady income source. “If they want my whole farm, they can have my whole farm,” he said. Pritchard has heard from other farmers who’ve leased out their land to wind farms that the only problem they see with the turbines is that there aren’t enough of them.