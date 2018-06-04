The Apple TV is light on updates at WWDC

Apple didn’t have much to say about Apple TV during an otherwise dense developer conference. Audiophiles will be pleased to hear that Dolby Atmos support is on the way, and Apple is adding some gorgeous new aerial screensavers taken from the international Space Station, but most of tvOS’s forthcoming features are fairly minor. These include support for third-party home automation remotes (including Crestron, Savant, and Control4), an Apple TV remote app shortcut in iOS Control Center, and a way for cable subscribers to automatically unlock TV network apps. (In the United States, only Charter will support this at launch.)