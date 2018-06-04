Monica Lewinsky just sub-tweeted Bill Clinton for his non-apology

This morning, Twitter was on fire with highlights from Bill Clinton’s Today show interview —in which he says that, even in light of the #MeToo movement, he wouldn’t have done anything differently when it came to the Monica Lewinsky scandal. And he stirred up outrage by saying that he’s still never apologized privately to Lewinsky.

“I’ve never talked to her,” Clinton said, adding, “I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry . . . The apology was public. But when asked whether he owed Lewinsky an apology, Clinton was defiant: “No, I do not.”

Hours later, Lewinsky tweeted this, in what was widely perceived as a sub-tweet to Clinton.

grateful to the myriad people who have helped me evolve + gain perspective in the past 20 years. worth reposting this today from @VanityFair …https://t.co/u9Ta13Alz3 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) June 4, 2018

I replied to her tweet, asking Lewinsky if she had any response to Clinton’s comments regarding his lack of an apology. She didn’t respond, but liked a tweet responding to my question: “I think it’s fair to say this is likely her response.”

(Personally, I apologize to Lewinsky for hounding her back in 1998 when I was a New York Daily News reporter and she brought a date to a Christmas party that year, one of her first public outings after the scandal erupted.)