Group FaceTime is coming to iOS 12 with support for up to 32 people

On Monday, Apple unveiled “Group FaceTime,” an iOS feature that will allow you to FaceTime with up to 32 people at the same time (although that sounds like a lot for a tiny iPhone screen).

In the user interface, participants appear in their own nauseatingly small tiles. More active participants float above the group, while those listening will be displayed on teeny tiles at the bottom of the screen. Just like other chat apps, the main speaker will appear in a larger window than the others. You can also tap on an individual to make his or her window larger. If you prefer to appear as an Animoji during your group call, don’t worry: iPhone’s camera features are also available in Group FaceTime too.