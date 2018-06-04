Apple’s latest Animoji: You

Animoji Karaoki could get a lot more–or maybe less–interesting with “Memoji.” As the name suggests, the feature lets users create animated augmented reality images of themselves with customizable skin tones, hairstyles, facial hair, eyewear, and other attributes. Memoji can then be superimposed on video from the iPhone’s front-facing camera and used in FaceTime calls.

Users still have set up these attributes manually, unlike with Samsung’s AR Emoji. Though as Fast Company editor Harry McCracken notes in our live blog, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 AR emoji isn’t “within a country mile of offering Apple’s polish.”

Traditionalists shouldn’t fret: Apple’s also adding new Animoji to the roster, including a tiger, koala, and ghost.