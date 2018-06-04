iOS 12 introduces new features to help you curb your iPhone addiction

The first, Do Not Disturb, was already available. Now a “DND During Bedtime” feature will keep your display clear during the evening, so you don’t look down at your phone in the middle of the night and see a zillion notifications. Now with Do Not Disturb you can also set a time limit, so that DND ends in an hour or at the end of an event, so you don’t accidentally leave it on.

With the new OS, you’ll be able to turn off notifications for apps you don’t want to deal with from the lock screen. iOS 12 is also bringing support for grouped notifications. Notifications can be grouped by app as well as topic and thread. For instance, all your calendar notifications will be stacked on top of each other and you can dismiss them at once.

A new feature called Screen Time will offer weekly reports about your iPhone. This will include information on how much time you’ve spent on Twitter or iMessage, as well as what apps are sending you the most notifications. If there’s an app in your activity report where you’d like to spend less time, you can set a limit. When you’re about to hit your limit, on say, Instagram, you’ll get a note letting you know you only have a few minutes left to use it. Once the limit is reached and you open the app, another message will pop up reminding you that you’ve already used your maximum allotted time, though you can always choose to ignore it. It’s an interesting feature that helps Apple to position itself as an ally in the fight to reclaim your time.