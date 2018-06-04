Apple’s updated Photos app will suggest friends to share pictures with

In iOS 12, Apple will be taking a page from Google Photos, offering improved search and new sharing capabilities. Announced during this year’s WWDC keynote, photo search in iOS 12 will start working before you even start typing, making search suggestions of key moments or places. For instance, the app might show you a collection of photos from the beach trip you took last weekend or all the photos of your dog . You can also search for photos by location, time, and keywords like “surfing” or “hiking” or “Last Tuesday.”

iOS 12 will also add a “For You” tab where it will showcase featured photos. These might include select photos from a few years ago or filtered versions of pictures you took—a feature Google Photos already has.

Photos in iOS 12 will also suggest friends that you might want to share pictures with based on who’s in those photos. When a friend with an iPhone receives photos from you, their phone will in turn suggest they send back pictures of the same event so you both have the full set.