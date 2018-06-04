iOS 12 is designed to improve performance on older Phones

The next big release of iOS will be iOS 12, and today Apple unveiled a bit of what we can expect from the next version of the operating system.

“For iOS 12 we’re doubling down on performance,” Apple’s senior VP of Software Engineering Craig Frederighi said on stage. iOS 12 will be available on all the same devices as iOS 11, the largest base that’s ever been supported by an Apple release, and its designed to work better on older devices. Traditionally, older devices have suffered from new iOS updates, but iOS 12 will actually improve performance rather than decrease it. All that also means your older iPad won’t suddenly be unusable when you update.

Apple says that apps launch 40% faster, the keyboard comes up 50% faster, and opening the camera happens 70% faster on older devices with iOS 12 over iOS 11.