Asking this one question can make you feel like you have more time

Think back to high school. Those four years probably seem quite lengthy in the rearview mirror. But the last four years? Not so much. Research finds that almost everyone feels that time speeds up as they get older.

This is less a phenomenon of time, which marches along at the same rate, and more a product of how people interact with time. Youth brings firsts. These are naturally more memorable than normal adult life, in which people wake up and commute to work in the same way they have hundreds of times before. Each day’s meetings seem endless. There is little worth remembering. So the brain doesn’t remember it.

As Alan Burdick wrote in his book Why Time Flies, “Very often when we remark, ‘How did time fly by so quickly?’ what’s actually meant is some version of ‘I don’t remember where the time went.'”

Why is today different from other days?

Some of this is inevitable, but not all of it. Asking one simple question can help nudge life out of this sameness: Why is today different from other days? If you can answer that question, then you are more likely to remember today. And ultimately, having more memories will make you feel like you have more time.

I first learned of this link between memories and time perception in a 2016 TED talk given by New York University psychology professor Lila Davachi. She noted that if you think of each event that happens to you as a memory unit, “in an environment with a lot of variety and change, you’re forming far more memory units than in an environment with very little change. It’s these units–the number of these units–that determine our estimates of time later on. More units, more to remember, and time expands.”

This is why the first day of a vacation seems long. Much is novel, and the brain has no idea what it will need to know in the future. So it remembers all of it.

The flip side of this is also true. If you commute to work the same way for 1,000 days, the brain compresses this in memory into one trip. Just like that, 1,000 hours become one hour. At that rate, an 800,000 hour life would become 800 hours–the equivalent of five weeks.