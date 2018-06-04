McDonald’s introducing self-serve kiosks that don’t need minimum wage

McDonald’s has a new plan to boost sales: self-serve ordering kiosks where people put in the hard work of requesting no onions on their Big Mac themselves. The company plans to upgrade 1,000 stores with this technology every quarter for the next eight to nine quarters, because when people have scroll through menu items themselves, they end up ordering more of those $1 menu items. “What we’re finding is when people dwell more, they select more,” CEO Steve Easterbrook told CNBC on Monday. “There’s a little bit of an average check boost.”

Hangry customers in Canada, Australia, and the U.K. have gotten used to mobile ordering a Big Mac, or navigating a self-serve kiosk when you’re drunkenly trying to order fries, but the technology is not widespread in the U.S. yet. That will most likely be changing, though. In an earnings call in January, McDonals’s announced that half of all American storefronts will have self-serve kiosks by the end of 2018, The Street reports. But is testing delivery, too. So at least the humans can still drive the delivery cars when the kiosks take their cashier jobs.