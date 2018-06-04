U.S. soccer fans are interested in horror movies and pet insurance

Since the World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, it’s also one of the most gratuitously branded by a cornucopia of commercial interests ranging from global corporations to your local pub. Hundreds of millions of people will be watching the games between the June 14 Russia vs. Saudi Arabia opener, and the final on July 15, so what can brands learn about the demographic details of these audiences? That’s the basic premise of a new study by programmatic ad tech firm The Trade Desk .

The company used anonymous location data and third-party data segments, and looked at which audience trends were over-indexing across categories based on people’s online browsing habits. The idea is, brands and advertisers can use the information to better target these fans throughout the World Cup. The study looked at eight countries–the U.S., U.K., Japan, Germany, Spain, Australia, Mexico, and South Korea–and the results are pretty eclectic.

In the U.S., for example, the country’s biggest soccer fans likely live in Massachusetts, Washington, Georgia, and California. They’re most active online at 7 p.m., and on Thursdays, and their interests include basketball, pet insurance, horror movies, and grunge fashion.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, the biggest fans live in Sonara, Nuevo Leon, Queretero, and Morelos, with interests in cars, tennis, fashion, and TV. Over in South Korea, places like Gangwon-do, Gyeonggi-do, Daejeon, and Gyeonsangnam-do have the biggest fans, who are interested in luxury brands, Xbox games, TV and movies, and foreign languages.