Amazon’s market cap now exceeds $800B

Amazon’s stock has continued to steadily rise. In fact, it just surpassed the $800 billion market capitalization mark. For those keeping track, Amazon hit $700 billion only last January.

The e-commerce giant is inching closer and closer to Apple territory, which currently has a market cap of $944 billion. A year ago, Apple hit the $800 billion–which made it the most valuable U.S. company in the world. Now Amazon is trudging behind Apple–although it significantly trails the hardware powerhouse.

Alphabet too hit the $800 billion market cap earlier this year, but its stock fell shortly after and is now at $793 billion. With Amazon continuing to make steady gains–and with its new headquarters on the horizon–it seems to be the top contender to dethrone Apple as the most valuable company in the world. Of course, it has to grow another $144 billion, which is no easy feat.