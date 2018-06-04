“Widows” trailer: Viola Davis learns how to get away with robbery

Who: Director Steve McQueen, cowriter Gillian Flynn, and an all-star cast that includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson.

Why we care: After winning a Best Picture Oscar for 12 Years a Slave back in 2014, director Steve McQueen apparently wanted to get as far away as possible from the 1850’s South for his follow-up. The modern-set Widows, whose trailer debuted on Monday morning, follows four women as they channel their fresh bereavement into completing the heist that killed their husbands. From the looks of the trailer, it’s a sleek thriller with a stellar ensemble cast and an important message about how women can weaponize others underestimating them. Widows bows in theaters on November 11.