People seem to think Alaska Airlines is the best American airline

J.D. Power released its annual North America Airline Satisfaction Study and people think Alaska Airlines is the best that America has to offer. The study measures customer satisfaction by grilling 10,000 business and leisure travelers who flew on a major North American airline in the last 12 months to evaluate the airline in seven key areas, including cost and fees, in-flight services, aircraft, the whole boarding/deplaning/baggage rigamarole, flight crew, check-in, and reservation process.

For the 11th year in a row, Alaska Airlines ranks highest, with a score of 775 out of 1,000. Alaska also topped the rankings in the WSJ’s airline survey and been recognized by SmarterTravel, the Points Guy, FlyerTalk, and U.S. News & World Report, as the best airline in the U.S., thanks in part to its customer reward program, on-time performance record, and probably because it’s getting rid of plastic straws.

Second place goes to Delta, which received a score of 767. Lagging behind the two frontrunners are American Airlines (score 729) and United Airlines bringing up the rear with a score of 708. (Wonder why?) When it comes to the big three airlines, Delta’s score improved by nine points compared to the 2017 survey, whereas American and United saw their scores decline. And Delta managed to best its biggest rivals in every single one of the seven areas covered by the survey.

When it comes to low-cost carriers, Southwest Airlines ranks highest for the second consecutive year.