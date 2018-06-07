The simple method to keeping employees at happier at their jobs

An estimated 42 million employees will leave their jobs in 2018, according to a Work Institute’s 2018 Retention Report released in 2018. The top reason employees gave for leaving was lack of opportunity to learn or develop skills (21%).

Whether they have a formal development program or not, cross-training can be one solution to improving retention, says Jason O’Neill, head of global training services at Princeton, New Jersey training and consulting firm Kepner-Tregoe. Training employees to take on new roles within the company helps employee career development while delivering important benefits to the employer, including better retention, he says.

Benefits to the employee

When employees are trained to take on different roles, the workforce flexibility relieves the pressure some employees may feel to ignore work/life balance, says employee resilience coach Faun Zarge. Because employees can cover roles for each other, they can more easily take time off for vacation or leave, which can benefit both employee and employer.

In addition, cross-training in various roles can help employees see the company’s bigger picture. “Employees get burned out and leave because they don’t see the connection between the role that they play and the larger corporate strategy. And so cross training is really a ‘boots on the ground’ approach for addressing that, because once an employee leaves their cubicle or leaves the corner office, they quickly begin to connect those dots between their role and the role of their colleagues,” she says.

When Sarah Perry managed a small nonprofit—The Second Step, a Newtonville, Massachusetts-based organization that assists survivors of domestic violence—she worried about employee burnout. Her 25-person staff routinely assisted more than 800 adults and children who had survived domestic violence. Retaining employees was critical not just because of how small the staff was, but also because of the relationships they had built with survivors, she says. When she began cross-training employees, they felt like they were growing and learning, even in this small organization that couldn’t offer regular promotions, she says. And the practice broke down silos.

“There is the whole like operations side of the organization, which is the bookkeeping and the development staff, and me,” she says. “And then there was all the program people, and even they were siloed between the people without worked in our shelters versus the people who worked in our community-based program.” People were able to see more side of the organization and how their roles fit into its work. While the occasional employee left to go back to school, she says she didn’t lose employees to burnout, achieving her goal.

Benefits to the Company

The team at Kepner-Tregoe is known for its longevity, O’Neill says, with some employees having been with the company for decades. And while it’s rare that someone there has been doing the same job for that long, even those who are in similar roles find the nature of their work changes over time. O’Neill says the firm’s cross-training helps team members learn the skills they need to develop and evolve with their jobs.