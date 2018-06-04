SpaceX delays plans to orbit tourists around the moon

Believe it or not, that’s actually a thing the company had planned for 2018. But now those plans have been delayed, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Elon Musk-owned company had hoped to send two space tourists in one of its Dragon cargo craft and shoot them off to orbit around the moon before returning to Earth. But this weekend the company announced those plans are on hold with a spokesperson announcing that “SpaceX is still planning to fly private individuals around the moon and there is growing interest from many customers,” yet declining to say exactly when wealthy space tourists will be able to orbit the moon.