Microsoft is acquiring GitHub

The software behemoth will shortly announce it has acquired the code repository company, reports Bloomberg. The site allows developers to upload open source software so other developers can tweak and improve upon the code. Though unexpected, Microsoft acquiring GitHub isn’t incomprehensible. The Windows maker is one of the largest contributors to GitHub. As for GitHub, a sale to a larger, profitable company isn’t something seen as out of the blue. Though GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015, its losses were significant in 2016 and the company has been hunting for a new CEO for nine months. As for the terms of the deal, it’s not yet known how much Microsoft is paying to acquire GitHub–or what changes, if any, the acquisition will mean for the popular code repository.
