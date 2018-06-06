“Failing fast” didn’t make me a better entrepreneur

Three years ago, my Vancouver-based e-commerce site, Shoes.com, was exploding with growth. In the 14 months between 2014 and 2015, we grew from 20 employees to 700 and from $3 million in annualized revenue to $300 million. Then, just as fast, it all went sideways.

That should have been a good thing, or at least a soberingly educational one. It wasn’t, really.

What fast failure doesn’t teach you

“Fail fast” has long been a mantra of the entrepreneurial world, popularized by the “lean” startup methodology, which is itself a partial outgrowth of agile software development. The idea is that it’s better to bring ideas or a product to market, only to see it all quickly crash and burn, than to spend years refining a concept that never would’ve worked in the first place. This, theoretically, lets you learn quickly and iterate on your idea without consuming too many resources.

Even before the final shoe dropped on Shoes.com, I had never fully bought into this concept. Velocity itself can definitely be important, especially when seizing time-sensitive opportunities. In our case, trying to compete against industry heavyweights like Zappos/Amazon, thinking big and acting fast, was the only option–and absolutely the right call.

It’s the failure part that I still get hung up on, all the more so in retrospect. For starters, no self-respecting entrepreneur sets out to fail or to squander time and money on moonshots. Plus–and more critically–the supposed learning and iteration that comes from failure is anything but a sure thing. As the wheels begin to come off and the anxiety ratchets up, not all leaders or team members will prove themselves capable of parsing what’s going wrong or why. And due to the sheer stressfulness of the experience, they might still struggle to do that in a postmortem many months later, when it’s too late to apply those after-the-fact insights anyhow.

This was driven home to me since my own “fast failure” came on the heels of a “slow success.” I started selling contact lenses online from a basement in 2000, and ultimately sold Coastal Contacts to French giant Essilor for $450 million in 2014. When I got involved with Shoes.com shortly thereafter, it looked like the sky was the limit.

Until it didn’t. Although I left the day-to-day part of the business six months before filing for bankruptcy, the end was still crushing and painful to watch. In light of all that, here are a few hard-earned lessons I’ve taken home with me, no thanks to failing fast.