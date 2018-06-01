CVS says it will no longer contribute to Trump dark money group tied to racist views

America First Policies, which has received donations from Southern Company ($1 million), CVS Health ($500,000), and Dow Chemical ($100,000), according to corporate disclosures, declined comment to Maplight.

Initially, a spokesperson for CVS told Maplight: “CVS Health contributes to organizations across the political spectrum to help shape public policy and address legislation that has a direct impact on the company,” adding that the company’s contribution was made to support advocacy efforts around the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Republican tax bill passed late last year. Later, the spokesperson added: