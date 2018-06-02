As Google quits controversial Project Maven, mystery deepens over role of other tech firms

In the wake of revelations about Google’s role in a military image recognition project that led to the resignation of about a dozen employees and a petition signed by thousands more, the company has decided to end ties with the program when the current contract expires next year, Gizmodo reports .

Google has also reportedly pledged to unveil new principles guiding its ethical use of artificial intelligence technology.

That promise has already been met with skepticism by the Tech Workers Coalition, a group calling for Silicon Valley companies “to stay out of the business of war” and develop ethics standards for AI.

“Google management is finally recognizing that their workforce will not let this issue slide, but TWC is skeptical that internal rules will substantially alter their position in regards to military contracts,” a TWC representative said in an email to Fast Company. “They’ve already shown a propensity for hiding these contracts from their workforce, so having internal rules would not fundamentally change the decision-making structure, power we think should be in the hands of the workers there.”

It remains unclear exactly what role the tech industry continues to play in the Pentagon initiative, known as Project Maven, that seeks to use machine learning technology to quickly analyze images captured on the battlefield, such as from aerial drones. The Maven technology has reportedly been used at least since last year in the fight against ISIS. Lieutenant General John “Jack” Shanahan, the Defense Department’s director for defense intelligence for warfighter support, has said the Pentagon hopes to extend the algorithms to a wider range of drones and to other types of data, streamlining the work of human analysts.

The project was awarded $131 million in the spending bill signed by President Trump in March, and the Army has hosted an “industry day” and a demonstration event seeking to understand the capabilities of modern commercial AI technology. While Bloomberg reported that more than 100 companies attended the industry day last October, the Pentagon hasn’t publicly identified which companies are working on the project, and many companies in the industry have been closemouthed about whether or not they’re even involved with the project.

Nvidia, the chipmaker that’s seen its hardware snatched up for use in AI applications, hosted Shanahan at its GPU Technology Conference last fall, where he gave a keynote address. And the company has announced a deal with government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton to offer training on modern deep learning techniques within the federal government. But Nvidia has declined to comment on whether it’s participating in Project Maven.