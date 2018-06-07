Five ways AI will make your job easier

Companies are currently spending big on artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives to the tune of $12 billion, but estimates put that figure as high as $57.6 billion by 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

With such massive shifts, the focus is usually on what we might lose, but it shouldn’t be. A recent report on the future of work from the McKinsey Global Institute suggests that while only about 5% of jobs can be completely eliminated by automation, the rise of AI requires workers to beef up both technical and soft skills in order to stay competitive.

What’s seldom discussed is how AI can revolutionize our jobs. It’s now possible to pinpoint peak productivity for a single day, improve communication in meetings (even before people ever work together face to face), or even teach you to be a better leader, all thanks to AI platforms.

1. We’ll get better and faster at finding jobs (and hiring)

AI has the greatest potential to change the way companies find candidates, according to Alexander Rinke, cofounder and CEO of Celonis. The company’s process-mining technology helps businesses to understand the areas where automation can help humans, he says. In HR departments, Celonis can help identify how fast workers come and go, the cost per hire, and which positions take the longest to fill. AI helped enable one customer’s ability to identify bottlenecks in recruitment and reduced process costs internally by 30% as well as get them hired more quickly, he says.

Crafting a resume has never been easier, nor has landing an interview. Another example is how recruitment software provider iCIMS, in partnership with Google, is helping job seekers find jobs directly through the search engine, thanks to Google’s AI and machine learning capabilities.

Susan Vitale, iCIMS’s chief marketing officer says that in addition to reducing the number of expired job postings, machine learning is underlying a private beta program of Google’s Cloud Jobs Discovery model. “For a candidate searching for, say, a CTO role, Cloud Jobs Discovery will serve up CTO positions as well as jobs with titles that are similar, but not verbatim, such as chief technology officer or chief technical officer,” says Vitale. This model also allows for conceptual search results, such as serving up job listings for cashiers, sales associates, and store associates when someone searches for one versus just only showing jobs that exactly match the keyword search criteria, she adds.