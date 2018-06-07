This is how to deal with your incompetent coworkers

When you’re an ambitious, hard-working employee who is committed to growing your career and the company, it’s frustrating to work with someone who seems interested in only doing the bare minimum.

Here are the dos and don’ts of dealing with a lazy colleague.

Don’t: Vent your frustration to your colleagues

You probably know that talking bad about your colleagues is a no-no. But it’s easier to succumb to this temptation than you think. As Lydia Dishman previously wrote in Fast Company, it’s natural to want to blow off steam. But as Jeffrey Lohr, a professor at the University of Arkansas, told Dishman, venting anger is similar to “emotional farting in a closed area.” And instead of making you feel better, you’ll probably end up being angrier. And you definitely don’t want to be known as the ill-tempered person in the office.

Do: Try to see their point of view, and act accordingly

Admittedly, this is hard to do. But sometimes, you can get them to pull their own weight when you understand why they’re, well, not. As Alyse Kalish wrote for The Muse, people are motivated by different things. Kalish cited Gretchen Rubin’s “four tendencies,” which categorizes people into upholder, obliger, rebel, and questioner. Someone with a “rebel” tendency, for example, does not respond well to authority and needs to feel like they have complete autonomy of their actions. This means that when you phrase a request to them, you don’t do it as a command. Kalish gave the example, “Jill isn’t sure we can get the presentation done by this afternoon. What do you think?”

Related: How to be more assertive at work when that’s just not your personality

Don’t: Complain to your boss without talking to your coworker first

As tempting as it is to rant to your coworkers, it’s also tempting to go running to your boss–particularly if you know that they think of you as a high performer. It’s not going to make you feel better, for starters. It can also make you sound petty, and as Ask a Manager‘s Alison Green pointed out, your boss might already be aware of the problem and is trying to do something about it. Perhaps it’s not having an effect, but you moaning it about it isn’t going to make a difference.