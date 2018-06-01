Teens are ditching Facebook like mad

Pew has posted the results of its first new Teens, Social Media & Technology in three years and the results of the survey show that the social media services teens find most important in 2018 are widely different from what they found important in 2015.

Here are the platforms teens say they use the most in 2018:

YouTube: 85% of teens use the platform

Instagram: 72%

Snapchat: 69%

Facebook: 51%

Twitter: 32%

Reddit: 7%

None of the above: 3%

Compare that with the platforms teens said they used the most in 2015:

Facebook: 71%

Instagram: 52%

Snapchat: 41%

Twitter: 33%

Google +: 33%

Vine: 24%

Tumblr: 14%

As you can see, since 2015, Facebook has become decidedly less important to teens, while both Instagram (owned by Facebook) and Snapchat have surged. Twitter has remained stable, but platforms like Google+, Vine, and Tumblr no longer even register. Makes you wonder how different the landscape will be in only another three years.