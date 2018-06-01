Walmart is offering employees a college education for $1 a day

The company has announced that it will subsidize the cost of a college education for all 1.5 million of its employees for just a buck a day. But high school grads shouldn’t run out and get a job at Walmart because they think they could get a debt-free college education. That’s because there are, of course, caveats. For starters, the subsidized college education is for online courses only and only through the University of Florida; Brandman University in Irvine, California; and Bellevue University in Nebraska. And you can’t just study any major you want. You’ll need to either major in business or supply chain management.