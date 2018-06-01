Walmart is offering employees a college education for $1 a day

The company has announced that it will subsidize the cost of a college education for all 1.5 million of its employees for just a buck a day. But high school grads shouldn’t run out and get a job at Walmart because they think they could get a debt-free college education. That’s because there are, of course, caveats. For starters, the subsidized college education is for online courses only and only through the University of Florida; Brandman University in Irvine, California; and Bellevue University in Nebraska. And you can’t just study any major you want. You’ll need to either major in business or supply chain management.
That being said, thousands of Walmart’s employees should find a program like this advantageous. The appeal of earning an associate’s or bachelor’s degree and coming away from it debt-free can’t be denied, even if the major isn’t in your preferred subject area.