How Apple can get developers fired up about the Apple Watch again

Apple has likely sold between 45 million and 50 million of the devices, estimates show. But credible reports (and my own conversations) say many developers have stopped creating and improving Watch apps. Why? It’s a number of things, but the overarching theme is this: Developers perceive that the Apple Watch has yet to emerge as a mature, free-standing platform, independent of the iPhone and iOS. There’s also the fact that apps on the Watch are often just not that useful.

When it was announced in 2014, the Watch was little more than a remote control accessory for the iPhone. It had apps from the start, but they were only mirrors of the same apps running on the paired iPhone. It’s come a long way since that first version. The apps now run on the Watch itself, which is, in general, more independent of the phone–especially now that Apple gave the device its own 4G cellular connection to the internet last year.

But the problem and the perception remains. With any luck, Apple has been working on ways of smoothing the cellular connection and perhaps the number of things it can do for apps. Apple also needs to make some important improvements to the Watch’s operating system to increase the device’s independence from the phone. Here are some specific ones I hope the company will address in watchOS 5, the new software we’ll see during the WWDC keynote onMonday morning.

More activity info

On the Watch’s Activity screen, you can see only your progress toward your daily movement, exercise, and stand goals. It would be nice to get a look at your progress on weekly or monthly goals, too. There’s plenty of room on the Activity app screen to add that information. It might also make a nice complication (or two) for a Watch face.

Call in progress

A developer colleague (who is an avid Watch user) told me about a problem he has when making voice calls on the device. Right now you can’t use other features of the Watch while a phone call placed on the device is in progress. If you need to access some piece of data from the calendar or a text message or a map, you have to go to the iPhone. Fixing that would make the Watch more independent of the iPhone.

Bluetooth blues

If streaming Apple Music via the Apple Watch to Apple’s wireless AirPod worked flawlessly, it would be the Watch’s killer app. One of the big problems I have with the Watch/AirPods combo is the Bluetooth connection between the two. When either the Watch or the AirPods get to less than 50% battery level, I experience disconnections between the two. This usually happens when I’m out for a run after work. I’ve already been wearing the Watch all day, and using the AirPods intermittently. So it’s easy to see low battery levels when it’s time hit the streets. I often listen to Nike Run Club coaching while I’m running, so sudden interruptions to that can kill a workout.