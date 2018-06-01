WWDC 2018 should be Siri’s time to shine

For several years now, Apple has neatly lined up its operating-system timetables to let it unveil multiple platform upgrades at its annual WWDC keynote. There’s iOS, the company’s modern flagship. MacOS, its historic mainstay. And WatchOS and tvOS, both of which remain works in progress. It’s a massive amount of software functionality to announce all at once.

However, at Monday’s WWDC keynote—which we’ll be liveblogging—the news about all four of these operating systems will matter less than whatever Apple has to say about Siri, its voice assistant.

Siri isn’t an operating system in a traditional, literal sense: It’s a feature which spans all of Apple’s products, and which mostly lives in the cloud rather than running on the devices themselves. But personal technology’s biggest platform war is raging between AI-infused voice services: Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana. And in any rational analysis of that battle, Apple is a distinct underdog to Amazon and Google.

It’s not just about the useful things a voice assistant can do—and which other assistants do in greater quantity, with a deeper understanding of spoken commands, than Siri. It’s also become an embarassing truism that Apple is bad at AI, at least in comparison to Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. As with most truisms, that doesn’t necessarily line up with reality, and Apple’s traditional resistance to reveal much about its research efforts makes it particularly hard to gauge its progress in AI. But when the company does make major strides in this field, they’ll be most likely to show up as new capabilities within Siri.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple beat’s most reliable reporter when it comes to intelligence on unannounced products, has a pre-WWDC report which suggests that the keynote will not be jam-packed with major news. But Gurman’s story hardly mentions Siri at all; it wouldn’t be a shocker if WWDC brings advances for the service which Apple has managed to keep secret. (After all, it’s a lot easier to prevent leaks when a product is purely software-based than it is with a piece of hardware that’s chock full of components manufactured by other companies.)

Here are some things I’ll be looking for on Monday from my seat in San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center:

Third-party integrations

Apple has been opening Siri up to useful functionality provided by other companies for awhile: You can already speak to the service to hail an Uber, turn on a Hue light bulb, or send a message in WhatsApp. But the company, which has always preferred controlling its experiences to providing outsiders with unfettered access, has been slow to turn its assistant into an ecosystem. Instead, it’s Amazon, with features such as the ability for third-party developers to charge for content within an Alexa skill, that’s built a platform that feels like the iOS of voice. Apple may have no interest in Siri becoming as open as Alexa, but it’ll never make up for time already lost unless it lets other companies help teach Siri new tricks.