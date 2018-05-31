Corporate donors funding Trump dark money group tied to racist views

Three Fortune 500 companies have donated at least $1.6 million to a controversial pro-Trump “dark money” organization that’s been criticized for the racist, sexist, homophobic, and anti-Muslim sentiments expressed by some staffers.

America First Policies, a nonprofit established last year by former Trump campaign officials, has received donations from Southern Company ($1 million), CVS Health ($500,000), and Dow Chemical ($100,000), according to corporate disclosures. Although America First Policies reportedly raised $26 million last year, it hasn’t disclosed any details about its finances yet and won’t file its first tax return until November.

In recent months, CNN found that America First Policies’ advocacy director made racist, sexist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Muslim comments online, while a policy staffer called President Barack Obama “the Islamchurian candidate.” Mediaite published a video of another policy adviser to the group saying that “the only thing the Nazis didn’t get right is they didn’t keep fucking going!”

Asked about the donations and the remarks by its staffers, America First Policies spokesperson Erin Montgomery said, “We don’t comment on stories by organizations funded by the radical left, including the Democracy Alliance and George Soros.”

MapLight, a Berkeley, California-based nonprofit organization that seeks to expand the public’s understanding of the role of money in politics, has accepted donations from an ideologically diverse collection of donors, including contributions from organizations and individuals affiliated with the Democracy Alliance and George Soros. MapLight discloses its donors publicly; America First Policies does not.

CVS Health and Dow Chemical did not respond to questions from MapLight. Southern Company declined to comment.

“If [companies] have a problem with being associated with the racist, sexist, or homophobic comments of the people who are working for America First Policies . . . because they worry about what their clients or customers would say, then maybe they shouldn’t do it,” says Marge Baker, an executive vice president at People For The American Way, a progressive advocacy organization in Washington, D.C. “The dark money is such a problem because it allows you to be associated with it but not have any accountability.”