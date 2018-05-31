advertisement
advertisement
  • 4:33 pm

67% of shoppers are ready to shop exclusively online

67% of shoppers are ready to shop exclusively online
[Photo: falco/Pixabay]
By Emily Price1 minute Read

The majority of shoppers are ready to shop exclusively online, according to the results of digital marketing agency Adtaxi’s 2018 Online Shopping and Technology Trends Survey. The survey took a look at the shopping habits, preferences, and behaviors of American shoppers and found that 67% of respondents said they were ready to shop exclusively online.

advertisement

Additionally, the survey found that 66% of customers make an online purchase at least once a month, while 52% said they make the majority of their purchases online. Twenty-seven percent of respondents own a smart assistant such as Google Home or Amazon’s Alexa, and 24% of them have used that device to make a purchase, but 64% said they were concerned about that smart device threatening their privacy.

“We now live in an on-demand world, where customers are beginning to favor innovations that make purchases faster, more efficient, and pain-free,” says Evan Tennant, national director of e-commerce at Adtaxi. “As this survey indicates, technologies like voice-activated devices and AR have gained traction and are on the fringe of becoming mainstream in the next few years–which we anticipate will cause a shift toward consumers shopping more heavily online.”

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company