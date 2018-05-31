Walmart is launching a same-day, text-order delivery service

Walmart is launching a new personal shopping service called Jetblack. The $50-per-month service , which just launched in New York City, will deliver items ordered over text either same or next day. For now, memberships will be limited to a select few, but you can join the waitlist.

Jetblack is just the latest attempt by Walmart to rival Amazon Prime and Prime Now.

The new service was founded by Rent The Runway cofounder Jenny Fleiss. In a video demonstrating the service, a mom is heard asking “J” to buy a gift for a puzzle-loving 5-year-old. Later, that same woman is heard ordering brand-specific diapers and wipes. Jetblack’s marketing heavily targets moms. Jetblack is its own company with Walmart incubator Store No. 8, though its purple-black theme seems to reference another Walmart property—digital native focused e-commerce site Jet.com.