The director of the film made for Starbucks employees explains his aim

Two days after Starbucks experienced a publicity nightmare when a video went viral that showed two black men being arrested in a Philadelphia store when a manager called the police, the company announced that it would shut down its stores on May 29 for racial-bias training. A few weeks later, Starbucks hired filmmaker Stanley Nelson, the founder of Firelight Media and the director of acclaimed documentaries Freedom Riders and The Black Panthers: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, to make a film for its training session.

On Tuesday, that film, The Story of Access, was shown to hundreds of thousands of Starbucks employees around the nation. We talked to Nelson about his experience working on the film, and what he hopes its impact will be.

Fast Company: Did you have any reservations about working for Starbucks after the Philadelphia incident?

Stanley Nelson: No. I felt from the beginning that them closing down was more than most people were doing. And the more I heard from them, I felt like this was a sincere effort. I was given a lot of leeway to make something that I thought would move people, that let people talk about their experiences and say something we hadn’t heard before.

FC: You weren’t worried about being used for some well-oiled PR swing?

SN: Not at all. Just the opposite. It was bulky and hairy and everybody saying, ‘We’ve got to do this but what is this and how do we do it?’ Pretty early on, I went off in my own direction, so I wasn’t part of the minute-by-minute planning of what they were going to do. I wanted to do the film and it did what they wanted it to do, which was to start a conversation, not offer solutions.

FC: What did you hope viewers might take away from the film?