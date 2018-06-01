Bare-knuckle fighting makes its fully legal return after 130 years

The former boxer turned fight promoter has been working relentlessly for nearly a decade to bring bare-knuckle fighting out of the history books and into the mainstream. To be sure, there have been legal bare-knuckle fights in the U.S. and abroad. However, compared to the likes of boxing or the UFC, it’s lived on the fringes of combat sports. Not to mention, bare-knuckle fighting hasn’t been sanctioned and/or regulated in the U.S. in well over a century–until now.

After years of deals that fell apart and outright no’s, Feldman, president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), is billing his pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 2 as the first-ever legal, regulated, and sanctioned bare-knuckle fight the U.S. in 130 years. With much lobbying from Feldman, Wyoming became the first state to recognize bare-knuckle fighting as a professional sport in March, so the fight will take place in the city of Cheyenne.

“Just being legal, it would be like a bar fight–the guy doesn’t have to have any experience,” Feldman says. “Now the government and the athletic commission officials are in on it, and they make sure that we have the right type of fighters and that there are doctors in attendance. But the big thing for me, from a business perspective, is that pay-per-view television wouldn’t touch this thing unless it was sanctioned and regulated. When it gets sanctioned and regulated, they know that it’s legit.”

The rules are simple: two fighters with their wrists and thumbs taped but knuckles exposed, enter a circular ring for five to seven rounds, two minutes in length–or nine rounds for championship bouts.

Feldman first became aware of bare-knuckle fighting while promoting fights in Arizona. Professional boxer Bobby Gunn was on one of the title cards back then, and after winning his match, he and Feldman became friends.

“I got to know him a little bit, about his background being a gypsy traveler–and he was telling me a lot about how they would settle feuds with bare-knuckle fights,” Feldman says. “At first I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay, buddy.’ But then I started researching it and it was so exciting.”