How Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper took their friendship on tour

Andy Cohen, who started as an intern at CBS, is probably best known for creating a cultural juggernaut with the Real Housewives franchise. Since first hosting one of the franchise’s reunion shows in 2007, he’s gone on to host “Watch What Happens Live” on Bravo, become a best-selling author, and even have his own radio station on Sirius XM. Cohen has created a multimedia brand from his unapologetic and open personality.

But perhaps one aspect of his life people are most interested in is his close friendship with fellow TV anchor Anderson Cooper. The pair have been friends for decades after initially being introduced as a potential blind date. The date never happened, but their friendship has lasted the test of time.

It was after a book event in New York a few years ago, where Cooper interviewed Cohen, that they realized their chemistry was just as good on stage as it is off. The pair now visits several cities each year, appearing in front of sold-out theaters with their tour, “AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen—Deep Talk and Shallow Tales.”

I received a backstage invitation to The Chicago Theater for one of their shows to see how they turned their friendship into a successful tour for our new video series Passion Project, with new episodes every week on our site and YouTube channel.