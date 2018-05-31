Donald Trump is considering pardoning Martha Stewart

Donald Trump told reporters today that he is considering two new people to pardon today: Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart. Blagojevich, for those who don’t remember, was elected governor of Illinois and then impeached for corruption in the early 2000s. He’s now serving his sentence in federal prison. Stewart, of course, is the beloved businesswoman and television personality who was convicted of insider trading.

Well, both of them may be getting an official reprieve from the Commander in Chief. CNN’s White House reporter Jeremy Diamond tweeted this:

Trump tells reporters he is considering pardoning/commuting sentences of MARTHA STEWART & ROD BLAGOJEVICH — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) May 31, 2018

This comes after Trump announced his plans to pardon Dinesh D’Souza, a far-right conservative personality who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign laws four years ago. D’Souza has a long history of saying factually incorrect–often quite racist–remarks. And now it seems President Trump is his ally.

We’ll have to see if Trump follows up on his word and pardons these people. But, I bet Snoop Dogg–Martha Stewart’s friend–is quite happy about this update.