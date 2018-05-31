Plot twist: GDPR is actually helping Google’s ad business

Last Friday, the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect, causing every major technology company operating in Europe to completely overhaul how they gain consent to users’ data. From now on, advertisers wishing to implement targeted online ads in the EU have to first make sure they’ve been given consent by every user.

In the short term, this seems to be helping Google’s ad business. Because the company is receiving user consent faster than smaller ad exchanges, it’s able to deploy more targeted ads, according to data reported by the Wall Street Journal. What’s more, Google’s DoubleClick Bid Manager has been channeling advertisers to its own exchanges as a way to ensure it is adhering to the new regulations. Smaller exchanges are still scrambling to gain consent, and Google is being very rigorous about confirming which companies are adequately complying with the new rules.

This may be a short-term blip as firms adapt to the new landscape, but in the meantime, GDPR doesn’t seem to be hurting Google’s bottom line. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

