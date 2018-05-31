advertisement
Trade wars, part two: U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum from EU, Canada, Mexico

[Photo: echosystem/Pixabay]
By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

On Thursday morning, the Trump administration announced that it would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU, Canada, and Mexico. It’s the latest expansion of President Trump’s tough trade policy, which already involves tariffs on Chinese products. And the EU is gearing up to respond with its own tariffs on American products, including Harley Davidson motorcycles and Kentucky bourbon, per this tweet:

