What if we killed the job interview?

What’s your top strength? What are your biggest weaknesses? Where do you see yourself in five years? What makes you want to work for us? Who would play you in a movie?

Most of us have experienced the futility of job interviews, or at least had to answer some of these dreadful questions. Yet it’s virtually impossible to get a job without going through an interview–and usually more than one. But the trouble is that interviews aren’t as useful as employers think. Indeed, organizations can still make great (and arguably better) hiring decisions without them. What would happen if we all agreed to scrap job interviews tomorrow, and focused instead on other indicators of career potential? Unthinkable as it may sound, there are at least three important data points that suggest replacing interviews with other, more predictive measures is the way to go. Related: It’s time to start conducting more scientific job interviews Job interviews have limited value for predicting performance The most comprehensive scientific study to date on the predictive power of different recruitment tools suggests that the typical job interview provides very little valuable information over and above psychometric tests, which tend to be both quicker and cheaper to administer. For example, once you know a candidate’s score on a test of general learning ability, a typical job interview will only improve your ability to predict their performance in a given role by 4%, the analysis found. Interviews are more useful when they’re totally structured and standardized, to the point of resembling a multiple-choice questionnaire; this can increase their accuracy by up to 13%. Yet very few real-world interviews follow a rigorous format. Interviewers usually prefer to go with the flow, stubbornly relying on their own intuition. Most of the attributes interviewers try to evaluate by gut feel–a candidate’s competencies, skills, personality, values, “culture fit,” and so on–are more rigorously inferred from other data like resumes, simulations, tests, and past performance ratings. Interviews certainly create opportunities for candidates to make claims about these qualities, but as I argue in my latest book, there’s little reason to believe them. Indeed, there’s not much overlap between the talents people say they have and the ones they actually possess. (Plus, interviewers often use the idea of “good culture fit” to justify hiring people from their own in-groups.)

But the main reason job interviews are likely to stick around is that it’s hard for employers and recruiters to accept that their natural talents for identifying potential aren’t as strong as they may think. Yes, some people are extremely good at interviewing and evaluating others’ potential suitability for a job, but the vast majority overestimate their abilities on that front. Which, after all, is only human.