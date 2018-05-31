Kathy Griffin sounds off on the anniversary of her infamous photo

Kathy Griffin has taken a lot of photos over the years, but for the rest of her life only one of them can be immediately identified as that photo. It’s the photo in which she appears to be clutching Donald Trump’s severed head ; the photo that changed her life. Even though she already broke her silence about the notorious photo months ago, Griffin still has a lot to say about it.

On the eve of the photo’s anniversary, Griffin wrote an epic Twitter thread about her experience once it spread online as a warning about what happens when a president with authoritarian leanings unleashes his ire on a private citizen.

A) One year ago today my Trump photo was released. I have planned on doing this thread for a while but the fact that Sarah Sanders brought my name up at the podium today makes it even more appropriate for me to share some thoughts on what happened. Hope you'll take a look…. pic.twitter.com/kORS1RgfVz — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Griffin starts off by explaining the intention behind her photo, which was quickly drowned out by assassination talk once it landed online. As she tells it, the photo was meant to draw attention to Trump’s sexism–specifically, his comments about Megyn Kelly.

I) Two things in hindsight. The point was sending a message about his sexism "blood out of her eyes…" – not about an image of a head (or in this case a mask), so I would have probably done a blowup doll instead of a mask. That wouldn't have pleased Trump but wouldn't have — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 31, 2018

Once the photo started to gain traction beyond what Griffin had (perhaps naively) anticipated, she deleted it and taped a video apology. According to her, the apology helped assuage some of the vitriol she’d begun to incur. At least until the following day, when the president tweeted about her. Messages of condemnation from Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. would follow.