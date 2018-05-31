SoftBank is investing billions in GM’s self-driving car division

The Japanese conglomerate has found yet another investment. This time its Vision Fund will invest $2.25 billion in General Motors self-driving car division, Cruise. GM announced the investment this morning. The American automaker originally acquired Cruise Automation in 2016. The investment from Softbank will allow Cruise to advance its development of autonomous vehicles as well as giving the Japanese giant an almost 20% share of the company. Announcing the investment, Michael Ronen, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, said: