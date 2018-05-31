Twitter is blocking users who signed up when they were underage

The social media company is blocking any user whose self-declared date of birth suggests they were under the age of 13 when they first signed up for an account, reports the Guardian . It’s doesn’t matter if they are now of the required age either. The move is reportedly being done to comply with GDPR rules that have gone into force in Europe. Those rules mandate a new minimum age of consent and reinforce the previous minimum age of 13 as well.

Twitter would not publicly issue a comment on the move, but a source at Twitter told the Guardian that the banning of all users who were under the age of 13 when they signed up is a stop-gap measure and Twitter is working on a more permanent solution to enable those who may have been under 13 when they first signed up for the service to get back on it now that they are above the required age.