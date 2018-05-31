Uber and Waymo are discussing a driverless car partnership

The two rivals are talking about joining forces to expand Waymo’s reach and get Uber’s autonomous car program back on track, reports CNET . The news comes from none other than Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi who while onstage at Recode’s Code Conference said:

“When we get back on the road, we have to be absolutely satisfied we’re getting back on the road in the safest manner possible. We’re having conversations with Waymo about putting their cars on our network. If something happens, great. If not, we can live with that too.”

Khosrowshahi also added that he’d “welcome Waymo to put cars in our network” and that the company was an “incredible technology provider.”

His comments come just months after Uber and Waymo, which is Google’s self-driving car unit, were locked in a $1.8 billion lawsuit over trade secrets (the companies settled). But the comments also follow the fatal car crash of an Uber self-driving vehicle in April, which saw Uber halt its self-driving car program. Now it looks like Uber is willing to turn even to its rivals to help get that program on the right track again.