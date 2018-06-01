The cloud is so 2017. Here comes “the fog”

If you’ve just finally wrapped your head around what the tech world means by “the cloud” (no one is quite sure) we may have some bad news: People are now talking about something called “ the fog .”

The good news is this metaphor is not quite as hazy as it could be.

Sometimes, important things happen locally on your devices: You edit a Word document on your laptop, or crop a photo on your phone, or your printer pops up an angry error message because it’s out of paper.

Other times, important things happen in the cloud: You collaborate in Google Docs, or share a photo on Facebook, or upload your company’s annual report to have it printed and shipped halfway around the world.

Working locally has its benefits–fast response times, software that works even if your internet connection is spotty, and local control over how data is used and secured. The cloud has its benefits, too, such as redundant and reliable central servers managing your data, economies of scale that make it possible to process and store huge volumes of information, and easy collaboration between people and devices.

The fog, a term that’s been popularized lately by companies like Microsoft and Cisco, the latter which claims to have coined it, essentially refers to a compromise between the two approaches: Data can be processed on servers on a network relatively close to the devices that are collecting it, whether that’s industrial sensors or laptops and smartphones, uploaded to more distant servers in the cloud, or both, depending on what’s needed. “The fog” became more or less official in March, when the National Institute for Standards and Technology issued a publication defining fog computing and explaining its benefits.

Generally, fog computing is a more flexible architecture that, rather than shifting everything all the way to a remote data center or computing everything extremely locally, can shift data to where it’s best suited based on time, space and processing power constraints. “Because fog nodes are often co-located with the smart end-devices, analysis and response to data generated by these devices is much quicker than from a centralized cloud service or data center,” according to NIST.