Can the U.S. meet the goals of the Paris deal–despite Trump?

In the year since Trump announced that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris agreement –the historic climate deal to cut emissions enough to keep the global temperature rise well below two degrees Celsius, and ideally, under 1.5 degrees–the U.S. is still making progress in spite of the federal government’s lack of support.

More than nine gigawatts of renewable electricity was added to the American electric grid over the last 12 months. In 2017, U.S. carbon emissions from energy fell to the lowest level in 25 years. Electric vehicles had their best year in sales. Twenty-seven coal plants announced plans to close in 2017; more coal capacity was retired in the first 45 days of 2018 than in the first three years of Obama’s first term.

McDonald’s, Hilton, and the candy giant Mars pledged to cut emissions in line with Paris agreement, joining a long list of other companies. Budweiser pledged to switch to renewable electricity for brewing beer; Apple reached a goal to power all of its operations with clean energy. Cities like Minneapolis and Norman, Oklahoma committed to getting 100% of their electricity from renewable energy, joining more than 80 other American cities and counties with the same goal. A coalition of states is working together to put a price on carbon.

Hundreds of cities, states, and businesses publicly pledged support for the Paris agreement in the wake of Trump’s announcement. “I think it was taken by a great many people as a symbol of an abdication of American leadership in the world, and they felt the need not only to act but to speak out,” says Carl Pope, vice chair of America’s Pledge, an initiative launched by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and California governor Jerry Brown that is tracking and quantifying non-federal climate action and working to mobilize more. A new microsite lists some of the progress from the last year.

Some of the climate action occurring now is a continuation of work that was already underway, but the fact that more people are talking about it is helping ramp up ambition, Pope says. “When people who are doing things on their own because they make sense start speaking out and they discover that a lot of other people are doing the same thing . . . then I think people get a lot more ambitious,” he says. “I think what you’re seeing now is the beginning of the ambition-building phase of the process.”

Economics are helping drive some of the changes. In many regions, it’s cheaper to build a new solar or wind power plants than a new fossil fuel plant. And in some places, like Colorado, the price difference is so great that it’s cheaper to pay to build a new renewable energy plant than it is to keep buying power from existing coal plants. Texas, which historically generated and used more coal than any other state, will start generating more electricity from wind than coal in 2018. “That is not because [Texas Governor Greg Abbott] has had a change of heart about climate,” says Pope. “It is happening because there are a lot of extremely practical businesses in Texas that want cheap electrons.”

The Trump administration’s efforts to loosen environmental regulations haven’t been particularly effective. The administration suspended the implementation of the Clean Power Plan, an Obama-era policy designed to fight climate change. But the U.S. is still on track to meet the goals of the Clean Power Plan in 2019, 11 years ahead of schedule. “Everything Trump has said about the utility sector and bringing back coal is complete vaporware, and he’s had no impact at all,” Pope says.