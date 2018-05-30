The Team Behind The Panama Papers Turns Its Focus On West Africa

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)has grown famous in recent years after diving deep into a series of high-profile leaks of documents linked to offshore finance, including projects dubbed the Panama Papers , the Paradise Papers , and Swiss Leaks .

Working with news publications around the world, the leak-powered investigations into the shadowy world of anonymously owned offshore corporations helped spur the resignation of an Icelandic prime minister, triggered formal investigations around the world, and strengthened calls for offshore jurisdictions to disclose corporate ownership data.

But its most recent project focuses not on a new trove of documents, but on a region of the world that’s received relatively little journalistic attention: West Africa. The ICIJ’s new West Africa Leaks project forged partnerships with journalists in 11 countries in the largely poor region to investigate what the existing leaks reveal about the local power structure.

“I certainly felt that it was an underserved region in terms of the partners that we were able to bring on board and the stories that were subsequently told,” says Will Fitzgibbon, the ICIJ’s Africa partnership coordinator. “It’s an area that needed, I think, a little bit more TLC in order to bring it more into the fold.”

News outlets in the region often don’t employ specialized investigative teams like those in the developed world. Some newspaper offices in the area don’t have steady broadband access or even reliable electrical service, forcing reporters to pay for mobile internet out of their own pockets. Journalists often rely on aging computers, sometimes even ones with broken screens. That’s a challenge when working with the ICIJ’s online databases of leaked information, where reporters sometimes sift through gigabytes of data to find the connections between politicians in one country and shell companies in another.

How they did it

The organization worked with a regional investigative reporting organization called Cenozo and provided in-person training in Senegal to participating journalists. They taught them to use digital tools from encrypted email to the Neo4j graph database and Linkurious network visualization software used to show connections between players in the offshore world.

“There’s a scales-falling-off-the-eyes effect when reporters use Linkurious for the first time,” Fitzgibbon says. “It helped make concrete what otherwise can be extremely hard to grasp and understand.”