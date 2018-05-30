advertisement
Exclusive: Ro Khanna’s letter calling for AT&T CEO to explain why he hired Cohen

[Photo: Robert Scoble/Wikimedia Commons]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Silicon Valley’s representative, Ro Khanna (D-CA), has now formally requested that the House Energy & Commerce Committee invite AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to appear before it and explain how his company’s retainer of Trump’s personal attorney in 2017 doesn’t constitute influence buying.

Incidentally, Stephenson was out spinning the issue today at Recode‘s CodeCon conference in California.

