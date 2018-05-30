Exclusive: Ro Khanna’s letter calling for AT&T CEO to explain why he hired Cohen

Silicon Valley’s representative, Ro Khanna (D-CA), has now formally requested that the House Energy & Commerce Committee invite AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to appear before it and explain how his company’s retainer of Trump’s personal attorney in 2017 doesn’t constitute influence buying.
Incidentally, Stephenson was out spinning the issue today at Recode‘s CodeCon conference in California.
.@ATT CEO Randall Stephenson on how the company came to paid Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen: It was a bad mistake. President Trump came into office and no one knew the staff he was putting around him. We thought we could get some insight into the administration. #CodeCon pic.twitter.com/yFkzNwfjka
— Recode (@Recode) May 30, 2018