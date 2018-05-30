advertisement
Exclusive: Ro Khanna’s letter calling for AT&T CEO to explain why he hired Cohen

[Photo: Robert Scoble/Wikimedia Commons]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Silicon Valley’s representative, Ro Khanna, has now formally requested that the House Energy & Commerce Committee invite AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to appear before it and explain how his company’s retainer of Trump’s personal attorney in 2017 doesn’t constitute influence-buying.

Incidentally, Stephenson was out spinning the issue today at Recode‘s CodeCon conference in California.

