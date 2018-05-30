Exclusive: Ro Khanna’s letter calling for AT&T CEO to explain why he hired Cohen

Silicon Valley’s representative, Ro Khanna, has now formally requested that the House Energy & Commerce Committee invite AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to appear before it and explain how his company’s retainer of Trump’s personal attorney in 2017 doesn’t constitute influence-buying.
Incidentally, Stephenson was out spinning the issue today at Recode‘s CodeCon conference in California.
.@ATT CEO Randall Stephenson on how the company came to paid Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen: It was a bad mistake. President Trump came into office and no one knew the staff he was putting around him. We thought we could get some insight into the administration. #CodeCon pic.twitter.com/yFkzNwfjka
— Recode (@Recode) May 30, 2018