Modern Fertility announces new at-home hormone test

The fertility tech sector is getting more and more sophisticated. The latest round of innovation comes from Modern Fertility, a startup attempting to democratize reproductive health. On Thursday, the San Francisco-based company announced an at-home finger-prick hormone test.

The “simple-to-use” test easily draws blood to “put the power of fertility knowledge in the hands of women whenever they want it,” reads a press release. It tests for hormones that map to ovarian reserve (i.e, amount of eggs), ovulation, and general body systems that relate to fertility and can give women a better sense of their fertility curve, egg freezing and IVF outcomes, says a press rep. Members can then review results with on-staff physicians, whom they can access 24/7. The $199 kit is available on the company’s website.

The startup also just announced $6 million in funding from Maveron and Union Square Ventures, with participation by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures, SV Angel, and other angel investors.

Founded in 2016, Modern Fertility is one of several companies redefining modern fertility care in Silicon Valley. They cater to a growing number of women in need of affordable, accessible solutions. The CDC’s National Survey of Family Growth found that over 7 million women (that’s 12% of American women of reproductive age) have sought fertility treatment services. The global fertility services market is expected to grow to $21 billion by 2020, with an annual growth rate of almost 9%, according to a Technavio research report.

“There’s a generation of us out there that are focused on our careers and our lives, but that doesn’t mean we don’t also want to have children and families,” says cofounder and CEO Afton Vechery said in a statement. “At Modern Fertility, we see ourselves as an education platform that’s changing the conversation around fertility from reactive to proactive. We see a world where, in the future, getting your fertility checked is as routine as getting a pap smear.”