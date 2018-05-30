Here are all 294 slides of Mary Meeker’s internet trends report

Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker traditionally provides Silicon Valley with its most densely-packed data dump of the year, in the form of her annual presentation on internet trends at Recode’s Code conference . If you couldn’t be there in person today, you can still peruse Meeker’s 294-slide deck .

Don’t be afraid to skim to zip past the early slides; they tend to contain factoids which might be intuitively obvious to you, such as smartphone sales flattening out and Amazon’s Echo devices being a smash hit. Even if you do a lot of skimming, however, you’re likely to slow down and get sucked in by one or more later sections. For me, the most transfixing chunk begins on slide 216, and contrasts the U.S. and China’s respective roles in the technology industry. Five years ago, only two of the top 20 internet companies were Chinese; now nine are, just behind the U.S.’s count of 11.

Last year, I shared some tips on how to read Meeker’s report. All of my advice applies equally this year.