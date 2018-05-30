iHeartMedia is launching a scripted podcast for teens

iHeartMedia, which is turning into a low-key podcast platform, is getting ready to release its first-ever scripted podcast and the company definitely knows their audience—the show is squarely aimed at teens. Specifically, the show is called Lethal Lit and promises to be a six-part mystery podcast aimed at teenagers raised on a diet of Pretty Little Liars.

For their first foray into scripted podcasting, iHeartRadio is teaming up with creative studio Einhorn’s Epic Productions. While the series is currently in development and isn’t slated to launch until the back-to-school days of fall 2018, we’re guessing it’s some combination of Alice Isn’t Dead meets Serial with a little bit of CW-esque flair thrown in for fun.

The show is part of a sudden growth spurt in the teen-podcasting niche, including shows like This is Normal and What Were You Thinking? which both delve into the mind of the teenager.