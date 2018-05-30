Ambien just delivered an epic clapback to Roseanne

Does Sanofi sell burn cream? ‘Cause Roseanne Barr is going to need it. In a now-deleted tweet , the actress tried to blame Ambien for the racist tweet that led to her sitcom’s cancellation .

Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, is having none of it. They took to Twitter to respond to Barr’s claim that she was “Ambien tweeting” and can’t be held responsible for her racism. The tweet points out that while pharmaceutical drugs do have side effects, “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”