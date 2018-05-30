Trump weighs in on Roseanne and makes the moment about himself

Nearly a full day after Roseanne Barr’s racist remark on Twitter got her TV show canceled , the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has weighed in. (File that lede under Sentences That Would Have Sounded Preposterous Two Years Ago.)

President Trump is selective about which cultural moments he comments on. Considering that he congratulated Barr, an avowed Trump supporter, on her sky-high ratings the morning after her show debuted and waited three weeks to thank the Waffle House Hero, a comment on this particular debacle seemed likely. When Trump did eventually tweet about Barr, however, he managed to make this moment, like most other moments, about himself.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

It’s unclear exactly which comments on ABC the president, an adult, is referring to in this tweet. Whichever comments they are, it’s a comparison that defies logic. Any perceived insults toward the president can only be falsely equated with the racist insult Barr tweeted at Valerie Jarrett. With this tweet, Trump has communicated to his base that he does not personally find Barr’s tweet offensive. Barr should take notes: This is how one can be racist on Twitter without getting in trouble for it.